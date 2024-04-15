Pleasant weather, sunny skies over next several days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Happy Monday! Hope you enjoyed this amazing weekend.

Our pleasant weather will continue over the next several days. The combination of dry air and high pressure will bring us mainly sunny skies.

With an easterly wind in place, temperatures will slowly climb each and every day. The humidity will slowly increase, too.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Not much rainfall in the forecast through the weekend.

By this weekend, the winds shift to the south, and that's when we really warm up. The humidity will climb as well. High temperautures by that point will be around 90 degrees.