Pleasant weather over the next few days as a cool front moves in

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A front will slide south throughout the day and this will help usher in some slightly cooler, less humid air. Highs in the mid 80s with increasing clouds throughout the day and only an isolated shower possible. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow and Tuesday, you may need a light jacket/hoodie to start the day with morning temperatures in the 60s-low 70s, then shed the jacket for the afternoon hours as we warm in the low-mid 80s. The humidity stays low keeping the weather comfortable for a couple of days. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty showers, but rain chances stay on the lower end to kick off the work week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

By mid-week, the weather transitions into more of a stormy pattern as deep tropical moisture surges in from the Gulf of Mexico and the front lifts north as a warm front. Scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms through the end of the work week. The heat and humidity push back in with highs reaching the low 90s by Thursday. Another front approaches next weekend.

In the Tropics, an area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has an 80% chance of formation over the next seven days. A tropical depression could form by mid-week. Regardless of formation, models keep this system out to sea and away from the U.S.