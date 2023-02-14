Pleasant Valentine's Day afternoon and evening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another chilly morning for the start of Tuesday with patchy fog. Otherwise, a quiet start to the day with only a few clouds.

A dry day is in store with plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Tuesday's high temperatures will hit the mid 70s.

Staying dry for Valentine's Day dinner Tuesday evening and also not as chilly as temperatures remain in the 60s.

Then a fast warmup happens with temperatures near 80 by Wednesday and then mid and upper 80s by Friday.

Gusty winds are expected out of the east and southeast through the end of week. The stronger breeze will develop by Tuesday night.

Winds will turn southerly later Friday as the next cold front approaches, and this will make it feel much more humid.

Morning low temperatures will warm up as well, with lows in the mid and upper 60s Wednesday morning then lower 70s by Friday morning.

It's forecast to be a slight drop in temperatures by Saturday with lows in the low to mid 60s and highs in the mid 70s along with lower humidity and pleasant sunshine through the weekend.