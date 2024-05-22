Pleasant day, upper 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Good day everyone! Heading into your Wednesday. It's going to be a generally dry day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s. Still just above the average of 86. But overall a pleasant day.

Tomorrow we're still in the '80s. Then we're back into the 90s by the time we get to Friday.

We're not going to see much in the way of rainfall over the next several days. So most do stay dry.

As we head into the weekend we do start to heat up again. The wind starts coming in from the south and the southwest.

So by Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, we're back into the middle '90s. At that point in time we could pick up a shower or storm here or there. But for the most part we continue with the dry pattern.