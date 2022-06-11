One more stormy day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect one more day of mainly afternoon and evening storms before a major change in our weather pattern begins.

A Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Palm Beach County through this evening as any heavy rain falling on already saturated soil will cause more flooding especially on roadways.

Beginning tomorrow the steering flow will switch from westerly to southerly which will push most of the storms into the interior portions of the peninsula around the lake and by next week the flow turns more southeasterly which will push most of the daily storm chances over toward the west coast and away from us.

Saharan dust is also expected to arrive and limit our rain chances through the middle of next week.

All in all it looks like a welcome break from the heavy rain is on the way and although it won't be completely rain-free you'll notice more sun and less coverage on the storms next week.

TODAY: Hot and humid with afternoon/evening storms. Flood Watch through this evening. Highs: Near 90 Winds: SW 10

TONIGHT: Clearing, warm, and muggy. Lows: 70-75 Winds: Light

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Fewer storms around. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SSE 10

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot. Isolated storms mainly inland. Highs: Lower 90s Winds; SE 10

