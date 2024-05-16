Record heat and storms possible Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Off and on showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday.

A front is sitting on top of the region, and that will help trigger those scattered showers and storms.

Some of the storms could be on the stronger side once again. The weather service is placing parts of the area under a marginal risk of severe weather. That is the lowest tier.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

An isolated storm with damaging winds and some hail will be possible. Otherwise, highs back into the low and mid 90s. Could see another record high at the airport.

Tomorrow is much drier. But still hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

As we head into the weekend, it stays warm. Saturday is mainly dry. Sunday we could have some afternoon storms in the forecast.