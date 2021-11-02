WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s and mid-upper 60s along the Treasure Coast, cloudy in spots with some fast-moving showers for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and on and off showers possible throughout the day.

Tomorrow, a little more sunshine with some passing showers. Highs in the low 80s.

By the end of the work week, our next front starts to move into the area. Scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Saturday, morning showers, then drying out throughout the day. Temperatures to start in the mid-upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday-early next week, morning lows in the low-mid 60s and some 50s along the Treasure Coast. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Drier air moves in and the humidity goes down.

Tropical Storm Wanda will stay away from the U.S. and eventually dissipate by the weekend.

An area of low pressure off the northern coast of Panama has a low chance of formation over the next 2-5 days.