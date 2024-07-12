No longer a tropical threat, but still pumping in some rain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The roads could be slick for the morning commute from some scattered rain, so drive with caution!

Another umbrella type of day here in South Florida. An area of lower pressure just offshore will continue to pump in some showers and thunderstorms into the region. The low, however, is no longer a tropical threat. But it will continue to bring us some showers and storms throughout your Friday, mainly during the early morning hours and again during the late afternoon. Some of the afternoon storms could produce some flooding rains. Otherwise, we're partly to most cloudy with daytime highs around 90°. By this weekend the low pulls away and high pressure starts to build into the Atlantic. This will bring us an onshore flow. The afternoon sea breeze will generally trigger inland showers and thunderstorms as we head into Saturday. Daytime highs are in the lower 90s. In fact for Sunday, some dryer air moves in, so rain chances will be lower. Enjoy your weekend!