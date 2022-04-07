Near record high temperatures and possible severe storm risk

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunny hot and humid today with near record highs near 90 degrees. Another round of strong storms possible as we are in a level 1 marginal risk again today. Higher risk northern Treasure Coast up through Central Florida where they have a level 2 slight risk.

Main threats damaging winds, hail, localized flooding and a brief tornado not out of the question.

A cold front approaches tonight and will move through Friday morning. Shower chance tonight and tomorrow morning, then a slow decrease in clouds Friday afternoon. Highs not as hot, in the low 80s.

Turning cooler Friday night/saturday morning with temps dropping into the 50s to low 60s.

Partly sunny, Breezy and nice Saturday with low humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday night/Sunday morning clear and cool with lows in the 50s area-wide.

Sunday sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s with low humidity.

Staying nice into next week. As the wind swings onshore, temps and humidity will slowly come up through the week but rain chances stay away at least through the middle of the week.

Next front may come Easter weekend and bring rain.