Near record heat possible over next several days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for a hot stretch of weather.

Temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s Thursday through Saturday with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

High pressure remains over the western Atlantic Ocean, which will continue our low-level winds out of the south and then southwest tomorrow and Saturday.

Overnight lows remain mild, too, with readings around 70 degrees inland and upper 70s at the immediate coast.

Rain chances pick up a little on Saturday with a 30% chance of showers and a few storms possible as a weak front approaches.

Mother's Day is a bit cooler and mainly dry.

As temperatures stay well above average through the extended period, make sure to stay hydrated, dress in light-colored and loose clothing, and try to exercise in the cooler times of the early morning or evening.

If you're headed to the beach to beat the heat, make sure to use plenty of sunscreen and swim at a beach with lifeguards. The rip current risk stays elevated on Thursday.