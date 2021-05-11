National Weather Service releases forecast for 2021 South Florida's rainy season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Weather Service outlook has issued the 2021 South Florida rainy season outlook. They are calling for a higher chance of wetter and warmer than normal conditions.

This is based on a combination of several factors including long-range trends, long-range models and 20-year running averages.

Average temperatures are not expected to be much above normal, with the likely range being about 0.5 to 1 degree per month above the 30-year normal.

This should largely be the result of warmer than average night and morning temperatures.

The precipitation outlook has a low to medium level of confidence due to several factors including a weakening La Nina and long-range trends.

The South Florida rainy season begins May 15 and ends on Oct. 15. This is the time of year when approximately 70 percent of the yearly rainfall occurs.

Average wet season rainfall ranges anywhere from 30 to 45 inches. The highest is usually within about 5 to 8 miles inland from the coast.

West Palm Beach typically receives about 36.30 inches of rain during the wet season.

