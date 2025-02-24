Much-needed rain moving in, some strong storms possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're tracking a low pressure system in the Gulf that will move over Florida today bringing with it widespread showers and a few thunderstorms.

Some of the thunderstorms may be strong to severe as we get into the late afternoon and evening hours.

The storm prediction center has put coastal Palm Beach County in a level 1 marginal risk for severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding.

The rain will move in around the lunch time hours, pick up around dinner time and linger some through the night.

We could see an inch or two of rain before all is said and done. This will be good news for the drought across the area. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tonight continued showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday will clear out some and we have a slight chance for a leftover shower or storm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 70s and comfortable humidity.

Thursday will be warmer, with highs pushing 80. Lots of sunshine and low rain chances.

Friday another front will move south in the morning, leaving the day mostly sunny with cooler highs in the low/mid 70s, and lows in the 50s.