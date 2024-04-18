Mostly sunny Thursday, warming up toward the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another beautiful day in South Florida on Thursday.

Once again we're going to see dry conditions with partly to mostly sunny skies. Daytime high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s along the coast. Inland areas are warmer with daytime highs in the upper 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

As we head toward the weekend, the winds will start to come in from the south. This will warm us up closer to 90 degrees, especially for Sunday and Monday. The humidity will increase as well.

As we head toward the new week, a cool front will approach from the north. It could bring us a couple of spotty rain showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

At this point, doesn't look like a lot of rain. Temperatures do, however, come down a few degrees. Daytime highs in the low to mid 80s.