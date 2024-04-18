Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny Thursday, warming up toward the weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 18, 2024.
Poster image.jpg
Posted at 5:47 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 05:50:25-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another beautiful day in South Florida on Thursday.

Once again we're going to see dry conditions with partly to mostly sunny skies. Daytime high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s along the coast. Inland areas are warmer with daytime highs in the upper 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

As we head toward the weekend, the winds will start to come in from the south. This will warm us up closer to 90 degrees, especially for Sunday and Monday. The humidity will increase as well.

As we head toward the new week, a cool front will approach from the north. It could bring us a couple of spotty rain showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

At this point, doesn't look like a lot of rain. Temperatures do, however, come down a few degrees. Daytime highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Not much this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019