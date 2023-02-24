Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny and warm for weekend events

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Feb. 24, 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 24, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:48 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 06:24:51-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure will stick around for a while, as well as dry air, so not much rainfall around through the weekend and next week, too.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Highs will be running above the average of 78, mainly into the mid and upper 80's. We could hit record highs at times. Lows mainly in the 60s with patchy morning fog.

A week front approaches the state on Tuesday. It looks like it will weaken and stay to our north, so not much effect for us.

Warm and dry weather hangs out all of next week as well.

Models hinting at a front moving through a week from Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small swell possible Sunday

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019