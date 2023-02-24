Mostly sunny and warm for weekend events

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure will stick around for a while, as well as dry air, so not much rainfall around through the weekend and next week, too.

Highs will be running above the average of 78, mainly into the mid and upper 80's. We could hit record highs at times. Lows mainly in the 60s with patchy morning fog.

A week front approaches the state on Tuesday. It looks like it will weaken and stay to our north, so not much effect for us.

Warm and dry weather hangs out all of next week as well.

Models hinting at a front moving through a week from Saturday.