Mostly cloudy and chilly but warming trend begins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies this morning. Clouds stick around throughout the day and highs stay on the chilly side in the low-mid 60s.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the low to mid-50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, cloudy with some showers to start then clearing skies throughout the afternoon.

Wednesday, morning lows in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Mostly sunny and mainly dry.

Thursday, morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Staying mainly dry with plenty of sunshine.

Friday through the weekend, morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some showers possible with a front draped across the state.