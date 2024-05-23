Watch Now
Mostly clear and sunny skies ahead

Posted at 6:17 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 06:44:15-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The dry pattern continues here in South Florida. Once again we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies.

Along the coast we will have temperatures in the upper 80s to right around 90°. Tomorrow more of the same.

A combination of high pressure and dry air will keep us on the sunny and dry side. Our temps will be running three to four degrees above average. Right around 90 or so.

As we head into this upcoming holiday weekend, the heat does start to build. We're back into the middle 90s. Could be flirting with some record highs.

With the humidity, it will easily feel like the triple digits. We won't have much in the way of rainfall though. Only about a 20 to 30% chance of seeing a shower or a storm.

Memorial Day is hot and humid as well. And generally on the dryer side.

