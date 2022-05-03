Morning showers, then rain moving west for this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and some 60s inland with few showers near the coast. This afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds, and some showers and storms around the lake with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Tomorrow, showers, and a few spotty downpours closer to the coast in the morning - early afternoon, then rain and storms pushing west as the day progresses. Some of the rain could spill over into the coast by the evening hours. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Thursday, a bit drier with only some inland showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Friday, afternoon showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s - low 90s.

For the weekend, hot and humid as highs climb to the upper 80s-low 90s. Scattered late-day showers and storms possible as a front pushes in.

Early next week, a bit drier and slightly cooler with highs down to the low 80s.

