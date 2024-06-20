Summer is here: When will we see more rain?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first day of summer is here!

As the day goes on Thursday, some drier air will start to mix in, lowering our rain chances as we head into the afternoon hours.

Otherwise, it's a breezy day with winds once again up to about 25 mph. Coming in off of the Atlantic, that will continue to create some rough surf conditions.

Tomorrow, we're generally on the drier side. Just a couple of scattered showers here and there.

As we head toward Saturday, that's when some deeper moisture pushes into South Florida. Rain chances at about 60% by the time we get to Saturday. Daytime highs around 90°.

"The storms will start along the coast and then move inland as the day goes on," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

Then for Sunday, a little bit drier with rain chances dropping to 40%.

Next week, the pattern changes and we start to see more of an offshore flow. That will keep the storms up and down Interstate 95.

In the tropics, we continue to watch in the area of disturbed weather to our east. It has a 30% chance of developing. But it's staying north of us and heading up toward Jacksonville.

Tropical Storm Alberto should make landfall during the morning hours Thursday. Either way, it's going to produce ample rainfall and quite stormy conditions for northern Mexico and southern Texas.