More sunshine, lower rain chances to start the workweek

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tracking very light showers moving along a northeast flow this morning. Showers will be small and bring very light rainfall — they're more like drizzles quickly passing through.

Besides that, it is a much drier pattern, however, it will still stay very humid and even hotter for the start of the new week as more sunshine returns. Highs in the upper 80s but it will feel like the 90s on the heat index.

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect till early Tuesday morning due to higher-than-normal high tides along with a persistent northeast flow, this is for the Treasure Coast.

More tropical moisture makes a comeback by the end of the week as the flow turns out of the southwest.

So, by Thursday rain chances will be at 60% or higher. Scattered storms are expected mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours on Thursday and Friday.