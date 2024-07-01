More Storms Today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Watching some rain off-shore

There's some rain offshore that could affect us as we head into the morning commute. Otherwise as the day goes on, the showers and thunderstorms move farther inland with the afternoon sea breeze. We'll have about a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms today. Highs around 90. Tomorrow, once again, there's a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. But then rain chances do start to come down as we head towards the middle and the end of the week. Some drier air will start to mix in. And as a result, rain chances will drop to about 30 to 40% as we head towards the 4th of July and towards the end of the week.