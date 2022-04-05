More afternoon thunderstorms through the end of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warm front moves to the north and will be the focus for thunderstorms this afternoon as it moves through the Treasure Coast.

Partly sunny through lunchtime with highs warmer, in the mid 80s. Afternoon thunderstorms will fire up then move back toward the coast. Still in a level 1 marginal threat for severe weather, mainly the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County northward.

Storms end around 9 p.m. then becoming partly cloudy tonight with muggy lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will have a few more clouds around, but generally low rain chances until the afternoon with again isolated to scattered thunderstorms firing up along the east coast then pushing offshore in the evening. Still under a level 1 marginal threat for a few severe storms.

Thursday increasing clouds as a cold front approaches. Again the chance for some strong storms starting in the afternoon, and possibly through the overnight as the front sinks southward. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday cloudy with rain chances in the AM, decreasing in the PM. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday cold front to the south and cooler/drier air moves in for the weekend. Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the mid-upper 70s and lows in the 50s with low humidity.

