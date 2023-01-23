Monday showers, 2 cold fronts this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab the umbrellas or raincoats because Monday is starting off with showers, thanks to a passing cold front that will also bring gusty winds starting today.

Winds will start southwesterly this Monday, then turn out of the northwest this afternoon behind the front.

Winds could gust up to 20 miles per hour this Monday. Even windier conditions expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts reaching 25 miles per hour.

Monday afternoon highs topping at 80 degrees, followed by the lower 60s Monday night. Not as warm and windy on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Warming up quickly to the 80s again on Wednesday as another cold front approaches our area. This cold front will be a little stronger and bring showers and breezy winds on Thursday.

Thursday's highs will top the upper 70s ahead of the front, then the cooldown happens. So by Thursday night, temperatures will dip into the 50s.

This will lead us to a much cooler Friday morning and afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Comfortable and dry conditions are forecast to last through the weekend.