Mild weather, low rain chances all week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A nice setup when it comes to the weather this Monday. The afternoon will warm up to the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Then windy conditions develop Tuesday and will last for much of the work week. High pressure will be in control over the eastern U.S.

The high will push up the eastern seaboard and create strong east winds for our area this week. The easterly wind may gust over 25 miles per hour and up to 30 miles per hour Tuesday through mid-week.

Passing showers are expected along this brisk breeze starting Tuesday, but showers will be isolated.

Afternoon temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s all week with nighttime lows in the 60s and 70s. Breezy conditions expected during the end of week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the tropics, heavy rain from Hurricane Tammy is possible for the Leeward Islands and Virgin Islands on Monday.

Tammy is expected to turn north then northeastward over open waters, and will be no threat to Florida or the Bahamas.

An area of disturbed weather off the eastern coast of Nicaragua could become a tropical depression, but will be short-lived. It will move inland over Nicaragua by Tuesday.