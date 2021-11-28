WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool start to the day here in South Florida with lows in the 50's.

Mainly sunny skies on your Sunday will help to warm us in the 70's this afternoon.

Low to mid 70's along the Treasure Coast, upper 70's in the Palm Beaches.

Sunday night, another front moves. Clouds will increase and a spotty shower will be possible, but most stay dry.

Monday morning temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Skies clear quickly Monday morning

By the end of next work week, things warm up. Daytime highs will be seasonal, but not much rain in the extended as high pressure dominates the area.