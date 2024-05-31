Lower rain chances, slight drop in temperatures this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A quiet end to the week here in South Florida.

We'll have a lot of sunshine Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Even though a cold front is coming through, we won't see much in the way of rainfall today.

As we head into the weekend, our temperatures will drop a few degrees. Daytime highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. And the humidity is lower, too!

Saturday is mainly dry. But by Sunday, a little bit of tropical moisture starts to push into the area. As a result, we could have a few morning showers along the coast and then a couple of inland thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Next week, temperatures do climb back into the low 90s, and that tropical moisture lingers. Therefore, we could continue to see some scattered showers and storms as we head into next week.

Hurricane season officially begins Saturday.