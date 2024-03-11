Low rain chances and comfy temperatures all week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a cooler day across South Florida.

A cold front came through yesterday and brought us a few rain showers, but most of us stayed dry.

Behind the front, we have much lower humidity and cooler air. In fact, this morning's temperatures are roughly 10° to 15° cooler than yesterday morning.

Monday afternoon will feature mainly sunny skies. Daytime high temperatures will be seasonal, generally in the mid to upper 70s. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s.

Over the next several days, there is not much rainfall in the forecast.

Tomorrow, we're still in the 70s. By Wednesday, we'll have more clouds around, but not much rainfall.

Highs back in the 80s by the middle of the week.

By the time we get to the weekend, daytime highs will be in the mid 80s. A touch more humid as well. But we're generally dry through Sunday.