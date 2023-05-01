Lots of sunny and dry weather this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a relentless week of severe weather, we can finally take a deep breath this Monday as we finally get relief from the bad weather.

A big high pressure system is located over the Gulf of Mexico and is bringing dry air over Florida.

Also, less humid conditions and not so hot temperatures are back. Monday afternoon highs are forecast in the mid 80s with sunny skies and a breezy northerly wind.

The forecast for the rest of the week remains calm and dry has the high pressure dominates the pattern over Florida.

Lots of sunshine expected through the start of this coming weekend. This is great timing as SunFest kicks off on Friday in West Palm Beach.

High temperatures will also stay similar each day, in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s the next few nights.