WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some light rain moving through the area this morning. Generally cloudy but there will be some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. A few showers around still too. High temps in the upper 70s.

Cold front will sag down to the south today and stall just south. Lingering moisture will keep rain chances in the forecast over the weekend.

High pressure builds in Saturday and onshore winds will pick up. This, along with the lingering moisture from the front will blow in some showers from time to time. High temps in the upper 70s.

Stronger cold front will push through Tuesday morning. Ahead of it rain chances go up Monday afternoon. Temps near 80.

Shower early Tuesday then clearing turning windy and cooler. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Wednesday-Thursday mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 50s.

