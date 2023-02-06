Less humid and sunny Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A nice and warm start to the week. After a wet weekend, less humid and dry air has returned as high pressure builds in.

Afternoon highs for Monday will top the mid and upper 70s across from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches.

Breezy winds expected Monday and through mid-week. North wind on Monday, then turning east by Tuesday and remains easterly through Thursday.

Winds will gust 20 to 25 miles per hour the next few days.

Mostly sunny afternoons expected through Friday before the next front arrives either late Friday or early morning on Saturday. Highs in the low 80s starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

Then a cooldown comes in for the weekend. Right now, the forecast has scattered showers for the early part of Saturday as the front moves through the area. Then temperatures will dip to the chilly 50s by Sunday morning.

Highs in the low and mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday.