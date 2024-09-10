Watch Now
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet: 'We are preparing for the worst' ahead of Francine

Tropical Storm Francine is expected to strengthen before making landfall in Louisiana.
Mayor-President Monique Boulet in Lafayette Parish said they're preparing for the worst in her region. She joined Scripps News Morning Rush to urge Louisianans to prepare now for the storm. (Scripps News)
Lafayette, Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Francine.
Louisiana has declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Francine, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall.

Mayor-President Monique Boulet in Lafayette Parish said they're preparing for the worst in her region. She joined Scripps News Morning Rush to urge Louisianans to prepare now for the storm.

Boulet said citizens should prepare to be without electricity for days and note that a lot of trees will likely come down, blocking roads and likely damaging some structures.

