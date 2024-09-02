Labor Day storms will dampen outdoor plans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Labor Day will feature more storms across our area. Showers and storms will start in the morning and continue through lunchtime.

Storms will begin to shift further inland for the later afternoon. Some will be strong with heavy rainfall, lightning, and possibly gusty winds.

If you have beach plans, please be cautious in the waters. The rip current risk will be elevated and storms will track over coastal areas.

The active and unsettling storm pattern continues for most of next week. Keep the rain gear on standby and a close eye on the sky.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, it will be tough to get in a long run, bike ride, or open water activities with this stormy weather pattern this week.

Forecast highs in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees each afternoon this week with lows in the 70s.