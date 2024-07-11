Keep the umbrellas handy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tracking an area of lower pressure just to our east. This low will bring us mainly cloudy skies today. Plus it will bring us off and on rain showers, with a few afternoon thunderstorms as well. With the clouds in place, temperatures will hover generally in the upper 80s. The hurricane center is also watching this area of lower pressure. Giving it a 10% chance of formation over the next two days. As we head into the weekend this low will work its way into the Carolinas, so it has a short time to develop. Behind that, an area of higher pressure builds into the Atlantic. The high will create an onshore flow for us. So we are back to a typical summer time pattern this weekend. This will bring us generally a morning shower along the coast, with an inland thunderstorm during the afternoon. Otherwise we're partly sunny with daytime highs around 90°.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast