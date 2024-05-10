It will feel like 100 degrees Friday and this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for a very hot day here in South Florida. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and record highs will likely be tied or broken.

Dew points will be in the low to mid 70s, resulting in feels-like temperatures between 100 to 105 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Plus, we have a red flag warning in effect for parts of the Treasure Coast. Any wildfires that start could spread very quickly today in those counties.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

As we head into the weekend, a front will work its way into South Florida on Saturday. It could bring us a spotty shower or storm. Otherwise, it's still hot with highs in the 90s.

By Mother's Day, we cool off a few degrees. Highs in the upper 80s, but still running above the average of 85°. We are dry on Mother's Day.

Next week, the heat makes a comeback and we could have a few showers or storms around as we head toward the start of the rainy season.