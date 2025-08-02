Intense heat with rain returning in the near future

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another day of extreme heat across South Florida.

A heat advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County and areas south from 11 AM this morning through 7 PM.

Forecast highs in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices ranging from 105-109 this afternoon.

Little relief is anticipated this afternoon. A few inland storms can't be ruled out, but most will be battling the sunshine today.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A better chance of seeing a few more storms across our area tomorrow late afternoon, but the activity will follow along the sea breeze.

It will be another day battling heat and humidity. Sunday features highs in the lower to some the middle 90s. Heat indices will once again be in the triple digits with strong sunshine.

Get all your afternoon outdoor activities out of the way now, because next week will be more active on the radar.

We are tracking a low pressure system that will stall along the Florida Georgia line. This will increase our instability and our rain chances. We are expecting scattered storms each afternoon next week, starting on Monday.

wptv

High temperatures will dip slightly to the upper 80s. It will still be very hot and humid in the morning ahead of the afternoon storms. This will hopefully help out with our yearly departure sitting between 6 inches to a foot of needed rain.