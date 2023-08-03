Watch Now
Inland afternoon storms Thursday with seasonable temperatures

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Aug. 3, 2023.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 05:39:28-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Afternoon storms on Thursday will develop inland and track west because of a stronger east breeze.

Forecast afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s for the Treasure Coast and low 90s for the rest of our viewing area.

More moisture is expected by this weekend with the flow returning out of the west-southwest, which will bring back scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see an increase in rain chances. These storms will track from west to east.

Afternoon highs will heat up a bit more this weekend, back into the low 90s and possibly the mid 90s in a few cities by Sunday.

Things are calming down in the tropics as there is no new tropical development expected for the next few days.

