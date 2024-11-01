WPTV, local businesses raise $57,000 for tornado relief

Watch Now
With the help of local businesses and generous residents throughout our community, our WPTV News tornado relief fundraisers raised more than $57,000. The devastation caused last month throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast from Hurricane Milton left at least six people dead and dozens of homes with severe damage.
Posted
and last updated

On Wednesday, WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle and WPTV general manager Bill Siegel dropped off checks to four local United Way agencies.

Each United Way agency received more than $14,000.

One of the local businesses involved in the major fundraising effort was Philly Down South

Business owners of Philly Down South in Stuart hope the funds go a long way.

"People losing their homes…they have to start all over," owner Jim Leary said. "The best we can do is something like this.”

The owner of Philly Down South is donating 20% of sales that day to the Scripps Howard hurricane relief fund.

This event will be Philly-themed with Yuengling beer and Philadelphia pretzels for sale, in addition to the restaurant's regular menu.

Philly Down South is l. It's also across the road from the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center.

We thank the businesses that partnered with WPTV on the effort, as well as every one of you who contributed following such a traumatic event for our community.

The money will be used to support the people who need it most.

