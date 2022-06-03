Watch
Water managers working on flood control ahead of storm

Nerve center for flood control
Posted at 10:54 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 22:54:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — They are busy in the operations center at South Florida Water Management District headquarters. The overhead displays show images of the approaching storm. Water managers deal with an intricate, huge web of canals stretching across our region, a system focused on flood control.

Amid the glow of computer displays, technicians remotely manage 2100 miles of canals, 700 structures, and 80 pump stations.

RELATED: Potential Tropical Cyclone One to bring heavy rain, flooding to South Florida

Adnan Mirza is the assistant chief for the operations center. He told me, "We are making sure we are doing what we call a pre-storm drawdown, bringing water levels down in anticipation of the rainfall we are expecting."

Right now, billions of gallons of water are headed east toward the ocean or south to water conservation areas. There are no guarantees, ever, about making us floodproof, but water management experts are confident their 24/7 monitoring efforts can mitigate the impact of this weekend's expected big rains.

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

