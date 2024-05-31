Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Watch WPTV's First Alert Weather Special

Our First Alert Weather team is helping you prepare for hurricane season.
Posted at 7:28 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 19:33:17-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane season is only a few weeks away and the WPTV First Alert Weather team is keeping you safe this storm season.

The 2024 hurricane season brings a milestone for the area. It has been nearly 20 years since hurricanes Frances and Jeanne made landfall on South Hutchinson Island. WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle checks in on the area and gets an update on a major restoration effort at Bathtub Beach.

This weather special also provides tips to help you put together an evacuation plan and build the perfect hurricane kit.

WATCH: WPTV First Alert Weather Hurricane Special

WPTV First Alert Weather Special 2024

Also, check out our 2024 Hurricane Preparation Guide for multiple resources including a survival checklist, emergency numbers, shelter locations by county and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Windchop picks up for the weekend

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.