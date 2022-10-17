Watch Now
Volunteers help repair homes damaged by Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda

Volunteers from Florida Disaster Relief Ministries are lending a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Posted at 4:31 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 16:38:19-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Volunteers from Florida Disaster Relief Ministries are lending a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Jamie Gregory/Florida Baptist Disaster Relief from Royal Palm Beach

"I do this because it's a passion of mine,” said Jamie Gregory. “I just love serving others."

Gregory is a volunteer from the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Ministry in Royal Palm Beach.

She has experienced several hurricanes on the east coast of Florida but this time she's helping the west coast.

Jamie Gregory.png
Jamie Gregory believes everyone should take a moment to help someone in need.

"Honestly pulling into this neighborhood closer to the water and just seeing the devastation here it kind of took me back a little," she said. "I have a very strong faith in Jesus Christ and that's where my focus got off of me and got on to serving others."

John Neel is leading the team in Punta Gorda. He's from Tallahassee.

"We've seen a lot of roof damage, a lot of wind damage. We've seen a fair amount of water intrusion from the roof damage. We've had to tear off ceilings, insulation, flooring," he said. "Myself, I have a construction background, but we come from all walks of life. We have students, we have businessmen, we have retirees."

John Neel.png
John Neel has background in construction and is using his skills and his faith to help others.

Neel is using his skills and his faith to help others.

"To let them know they are not forgotten," he said.

Neel said his team will continue to go to different communities helping those hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

"It has been an incredible experience to see how in a very short amount of time we can connect and impact somebody's life and let them know that there are people that care regardless of their circumstances," he said.

Gregory said everyone should take a moment to help someone in need.

"I would just say take a stop and just look around you and see where you might lend a helping hand,” said Gregory. “There's something for everybody to do here."

