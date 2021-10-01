Video: Ocean drone captures amazing video inside Category 4 Hurricane Sam

An ocean drone has captured some amazing video footage from inside a powerful Category Four hurricane that is barreling across the Atlantic Ocean.

The uncrewed Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 battled 50-foot waves and winds of more than 120 mph inside of Hurricane Sam to capture the footage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling it a world first.

Ocean drone flies into Category 4 hurricane

The NOAA and Saildrone are piloting a fleet of five of the specially-designed vessels in the Atlantic Ocean to gather data that will help understand the physical processes of hurricanes.

They said the information is critical to improving storm forecasting and preparedness in coastal communities.

Hurricane Sam is currently on a path that will miss the U.S. east coast but create rough surf for Florida.

