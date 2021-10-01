Video: Ocean drone captures amazing video inside Category 4 Hurricane Sam

Watch
An ocean drone has captured some amazing video footage from inside a powerful Category Four hurricane that is barreling across the Atlantic Ocean.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 06:00:14-04

The uncrewed Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 battled 50-foot waves and winds of more than 120 mph inside of Hurricane Sam to capture the footage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling it a world first.

Ocean drone flies into Category 4 hurricane

The NOAA and Saildrone are piloting a fleet of five of the specially-designed vessels in the Atlantic Ocean to gather data that will help understand the physical processes of hurricanes.

They said the information is critical to improving storm forecasting and preparedness in coastal communities.

Hurricane Sam is currently on a path that will miss the U.S. east coast but create rough surf for Florida.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.