Tropical wave has 70 percent chance for development

A disturbance east of the Leeward Island has been given a 70 percent chance of development.

No computers models at the moment show this disturbance being an issue for Florida.

The American Model has been consistently showing the development of this disturbance by late Tuesday or early Wednesday, but that and a couple of others are the only models that really do that.

The European Model really has shown no development of this system at all, but shows the disturbance moving up through the Bahamas over the next three to four days.

Regardless of development, computer models agree that whatever happens, this disturbance will be pushed away from the United States by a strong trough and associated cold front that moves through the southeastern US on Friday.

So, basically it moves up through the Bahamas, and then gets swatted back out to sea before anything else happens.

We'll keep an eye on it, but right now it looks like this system won't have an impact on Florida.