Elsa strengthens into hurricane, most of Florida in cone of uncertainty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Elsa strengthened into a hurricane on Friday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

All of South Florida and the Treasure Coast remain in Elsa's cone of uncertainty, and the region could feel effects from the system early next week.

Elsa, which is the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, is on track to move over Barbados by Friday and then into the Caribbean Sea by Friday evening.

Over the weekend, it's expected to near Hispaniola and move over Cuba by Sunday. Interaction with any mountains could weaken the storm, forecasters said.

"It's one to watch the next few days," WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said. "If it does have an impact [on South Florida], winds would pick up Monday night. They would peak on Tuesday. And I would expect tropical storm conditions on the current track."

There's still uncertainty in the track, intensity, and timing of it all as the storm nears Florida.

The European model is still showing the storm interacting with land over the weekend and fizzling out over the Dominican Republic. The GFS model continues to track a westward path and brings a strong Category 1 hurricane into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Weagle said the official forecast, at this point, brings gusty winds and rain to South Florida late Monday, then potentially tropical storm conditions by sunrise Tuesday. There would be a tornado threat for many hours, Weagle added.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Barbados

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Martinique

The southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

Entire coast of Haiti

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Grenada and its dependencies

Saba and Sint Eustatius

Jamaica

Dominica

State and county emergency officials said they're monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa and how it may impact the painstaking search-and-rescue mission at a collapsed condominium building in Surfside.