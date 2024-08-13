Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

'The start of the chaos': Hurricane Charley made landfall 20 years ago

Our First Alert Weather team is helping you prepare for hurricane season.
AP040816028902.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was exactly 20 years ago Tuesday that Hurricane Charley made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida.

Charley, a monstrous Category 4 storm, led the charge on a very active and destructive hurricane season.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle describes Charley as "the start of the chaos."

AP040813026818.jpg

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Charley made landfall near the island of Cayo Costa, just west of Fort Myers, at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2004. The system had maximum sustained wind speeds of 150 mph.

This was the strongest hurricane to hit Florida since the infamous Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

The tropical system did what we have seen most of our systems do today: rapidly strengthen before making landfall. We encountered this with Hurricane Debby last week as it rapidly strengthened to a hurricane before making landfall in the Big Bend of Florida.

Charley's rainfall totals were near 5 inches for most locations on the southwest coast of Florida.

Hurricane Charley 5 Years Later
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2004 photo, President Bush, transported in Marine One helicopter, flies over homes damaged by Hurricane Charley in Punta Gorda, Fla. (AP Photo/File,Charles Dharapak, File)

The storm proceeded to travel north-northeast and moved through central Florida, impacting eastern Orlando with wind gusts recorded up to 106 mph at Orlando International Airport.

Hurricane Charley caused so much damage due to its strength, but itss last-minute turn east caught people off guard and not hurricane ready. It was originally forecasted to make landfall closer to Tampa, but made landfall more than 100 miles south of the projection.

AP040816029009.jpg

It continued to move northward as a tropical storm through North Carolina, before moving east into the Atlantic Ocean, where it eventually dissipated.

Charley left 35 people dead from the Caribbean through the United States, including 29 in Florida.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Tracking Ernesto swell, where and when it will hit

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.