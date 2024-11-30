The 2024 Hurricane Season comes to a close today

The 2024 Hurricane Season has come to a close on November 30th with no disturbances expected in the next 7 days. Everything looks quiet due to a series of cold fronts that keep the tropics at bay.

This was an active hurricane season with 18 named storms and 5 major hurricanes.

Of the 11 hurricanes that formed, 5 of them made landfall but not all were major hurricanes that made landfall.

The hurricane season start of on an active note with Hurricane Beryl. Beryl was the earliest category 5 on record in the Atlantic basin. This caused a lot of flooding and storm surge along Texas and Louisiana. This storm made landfall as a category 1 hurricane.

Another record setter was Hurricane Helene. Helene made landfall as a category 4 storm on the Gulf coast of Florida on September 26th. This storm traveled north causing even more flooding issues from the Gulf Coast to the North Carolina mountains and southern Appalachians. There have been more than 150 direct fatalities due to Helene.

The last record setter was Hurricane Milton. We felt the impact here in our area with totaling 22 tornadoes from Palm Beach county to Indian River county. In total there were 46 tornadoes on October 9th when Milton was tearing across the state of Florida.

Milton made landfall as a powerful category 3 hurricane near Siesta Key, Florida. Milton's rapid intensification was one of the highest ever observed. Wind speeds increased 90 mph within a 24 hour period ahead of its landfall.

We will be so grateful for our fearless Hurricane Hunters that completed 392 missions this hurricane season. Within the 392 flights, they flew through the eye of a hurricane 80 times.

The 2024 Hurricane Season is one we will surely not forget as we continue to deal with the impacts of Milton across our own area.