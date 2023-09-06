PBSO deploys personnel to assist in recovery from Hurricane Idalia

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday deployed more than 40 deputies accompanied by a logistical support team to Taylor County to assist with disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Idalia last week.

They departed from Lake Lytal Park.

The PBSO team will coordinate with Taylor County Emergency Operation Officials to help with law enforcement responsibilities, spokesman Terri Barbera said in a news release.

Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett met with the management team at the Emergency Operations Center Command trailer and thanks them for their efforts.