Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control looking for community members to shelter animals during Milton

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control August 11 2023
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Public Safety Department Animal Care and Control Division (PBCACC) is looking for community members who are willing to home a dog or cat throughout Hurricane Milton for two to three weeks.

Fostering an animal would allow the shelter to take in displaced pets from the storm.

"PBCACC's facility has enough kennels to comfortably house 144 dogs and 100 cats at a time, however the shelter has recently had over 200 dogs and 150 cats in its care," the shelter wrote in a statement. "With the storm approaching, PBCACC wants to ensure that the county’s homeless pets are safe and comfortable. The best place for a pet to be is in a home."

Those who foster will be provided all of the supplies needed by the shelter. You would only need to provide care for the animal to feel safe and secure.

If you are interested in sheltering a pet during the impacts of Hurricane Milton, please call 561-233-1281 or email accfoster@pbc.gov.

