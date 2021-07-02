Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Guatemalan-Maya Center alerts residents about Hurricane Elsa

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
A worker with the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Palm Beach County goes to a family's home on July 2, 2021.
A worker with the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Palm Beach County goes to a family's home on July 2, 2021.jpg
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 16:23:23-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders with the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Palm Beach County went door knocking Friday afternoon at the homes of many migrant families to let them know Hurricane Elsa is on its way.

They do this when any major tropical storm or hurricane approaches. That way they are prepared.

"Unfortunately, their homes are not the most stable to withstand a hurricane. So we need to make sure that we have a pre-plan, during plan, and a post-plan for our community and their safety," said Mariana Blanco, the assistant executive director of the Guatemalan-Maya Center. "So that includes us being on call 24/7, making sure that pre-hurricane we go to the mobile home park, let them know that a hurricane or tropical storm is coming, to make sure that their home is stable enough. And if not, to also provide them the resources for shelters that might be available in case they need to evacuate."

Leaders who were canvassing on Friday also let people know that they were holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Guatemalan-Maya Center until 7 p.m. for those people who haven't gotten the shot yet.

"In talking about hurricane preparation, the vaccine plays a large part in making sure that our community is safe. Simply because if they need to evacuate and now they need to go to a shelter, you know. They're going to be surrounded and I want to make sure that they're protected," Blanco said.

The American Red Cross and Palm Beach County officials said they won't turn anyone away at the shelters, even if they haven't been vaccinated during this hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018

2021 STORM NAMES

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.