Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday is giving an update on the relief and recovery efforts one week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state.

The governor is speaking at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis, Sarasota County.

Joining DeSantis are officials from Florida's Division of Emergency Management, Department of Transportation, and Department of Economic Opportunity.