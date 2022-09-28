Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity in South Florida

Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties have most outages in state; Indian River County has most on Treasure Coast
FPL strengthens power poles in Delray
Posted at 11:17 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 11:19:11-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's impacts are starting to be felt in Florida, as strong winds and tornadoes caused by the storm have knocked out electricity to portions of the state.

Florida Power & Light has vowed to restore electricity to its customers as quickly as possible.

As of Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties had the most outages.

More than 18,000 FPL customers were without power in Miami-Dade County, more than 10,000 were without power in Broward County and about 6,500 were without power in Palm Beach County.

On the Treasure Coast, a total of 100 customers were without power in Martin County, 90 in St. Lucie County and 370 were without power in Indian River County.

Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL, said his team is ready to respond and has invested billions of dollars in storm-hardening technology to limit outages.

To find the latest outages where you live, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Ian expected to have impacts on Florida

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.