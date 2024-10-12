Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

FPL gives update on power restoration estimates after Milton knocks out electricity for millions

Some residents in our viewing area may have to wait until late next week to get their power restored
FPL trucks in Palm Beach County ahead of Milton
WPTV
FPL trucks in Palm Beach County on Oct. 8, 2024.
FPL trucks in Palm Beach County ahead of Milton
Posted
and last updated

Hurricane Milton caused millions of power outages statewide, and so far, Florida Power & Light (FPL) has restored power to over 1.6 million customers that were affected by the storm.

According to a post by FPL Saturday morning, expect power to be restored to 95% of customers in Martin County by Tuesday, Oct. 15.

For Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties, power is expected to be 95% restored by Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Indian River County is projected to be 95% restored by Thursday, Oct. 17.

Here are the outage numbers as of 11 a.m. Saturday, according to FPL's outage map:

Indian River County: 21,690 customers without power (21% of total customers)

Okeechobee County: 2,770 customers without power (13% of total customers)

St. Lucie County: 12,570 customers without power (7% of total customers)

Martin County: 5,390 customers without power (5% of total customers)

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Swell fading

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.