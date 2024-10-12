FPL gives update on power restoration estimates after Milton knocks out electricity for millions

Hurricane Milton caused millions of power outages statewide, and so far, Florida Power & Light (FPL) has restored power to over 1.6 million customers that were affected by the storm.

According to a post by FPL Saturday morning, expect power to be restored to 95% of customers in Martin County by Tuesday, Oct. 15.

For Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties, power is expected to be 95% restored by Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Indian River County is projected to be 95% restored by Thursday, Oct. 17.

Here are the outage numbers as of 11 a.m. Saturday, according to FPL's outage map:

Indian River County: 21,690 customers without power (21% of total customers)

Okeechobee County: 2,770 customers without power (13% of total customers)

St. Lucie County: 12,570 customers without power (7% of total customers)

Martin County: 5,390 customers without power (5% of total customers)

